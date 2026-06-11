Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Cindy La Ferle's avatar
Cindy La Ferle
2h

How in the world can any sane, decent person still support this raving idiot?

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14 replies
john maeglin's avatar
john maeglin
2h

MAGA cult will forgive him. They will now love inflation too!

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