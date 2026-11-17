No matter the crisis, Donald Trump has refused to bear responsibility for any of it. We should hold him and other elected leaders to a higher standard.

Standing outside the White House looking tired and cold in the November wind, President Trump shrugged his shoulders at a reporter asking him if his Administration played a role in the disastrous FAA ground stop on Friday and said, “I don’t take any responsibility.”

Usually, when this President’s mouth is moving, he’s lying, but he told the truth, at least about one thing: he doesn’t take responsibility for anything, ever.

In Trump’s world, he cannot fail, he is only failed. Watching the President dismiss the calamity we saw play out over the weekend, I was reminded that despite the excitement we all felt over the blue wave 14 days ago, we are fooling ourselves if we think things can’t get worse. That’s why we need to stay vigilant, and why it’s so important to empower people who know what real leadership looks like.

Looking back, it’s clear most Americans forgot just how bad things got at the end of Trump’s first term. And what happened then should give us a clear warning sign about what’s heading our way over the next two years, when Trump has nothing to lose.

What Happened Last Time

The country swept in a new Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and yet Trump’s corruption and incompetence didn’t let up. In December 2018, Trump said he would be “proud” to shut the government down during the fight over funding for his wall. Ten days later he was telling the country that “Democrats now own the shutdown.” The shutdown ran 35 days, the longest in American history (a record he later broke in 2025), and about 800,000 federal workers went without pay or worked without it.

Then came the Ukraine call that led his first impeachment, which he still insists was “perfect.”

Then the pandemic arrived. On March 13, 2020, a reporter asked whether he took responsibility for the slow rate of testing, and he answered, “I don’t take responsibility at all.” By the day he left office, more than 400,000 Americans had died.

It was this failure of leadership that resulted in him losing re-election in 2020. Unable to accept responsibility, he did what any weak authoritarian does: he tried to cheat. After his speech at the Ellipse, a mob stormed the capitol, defaced the People’s House and tried to hang Vice President Pence. Asked about his actions in 2024, Trump said, “I had nothing to do with that other than they asked me to make a speech.”

The Next Two Years

America enters 2027 facing another series of escalating scandals and crises for which the President refuses to accept responsibility.

The cost of health care keeps going up because of policies in his own signature tax bill.

He launched a war with Iran that he says he could end tomorrow if he wanted, but won’t tell us how or why not.

Trump’s net worth has grown by billions while in office, administration officials are using inside knowledge to make money on prediction markets, and his own children are profiting off the war.

Now, the firestorm around one of the country’s biggest companies, Nvidia, has embroiled Trump in another national security scandal. It’s been reported that the President was given classified intelligence briefings that Jensen Huang was in an extra-marital relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. Trump has denied this, of course. Somehow, Huang was allowed to travel with the President to Beijing despite reports that Trump was warned again while Huang was on board Air Force One.

The American people voted Democrats into office in part to address the jaw dropping corruption and incompetence of this administration. The new Blue Congress cannot assume that they can chase pre-determined lines of inquiry while new disasters unfold before our eyes. Whether it’s a ground stop, a national security scandal, or a war that drags on, the public will expect, and we deserve, answers while the story is still breaking. Because we’ve lived through this before.

Trump never takes responsibility because, for the most part, he keeps getting away with it. Corruption begets more corruption if not rooted out and eliminated. The country’s future as a functioning democracy quite literally depends on us putting an end to this.

Our National Character

Is America’s future defined by our present crook in the White House? I refuse to believe that, but we need to choose to no longer accept the stain of failed leadership.

The long-term impact on our shared morality and our values cannot be overstated. To put it lightly, it is demoralizing to watch the “Leader of the Free World” fail to show any actual leadership time and again. It sends a terrible message to our allies and enemies alike, but I’m more worried about what it says to young people growing up today. We need more role models in public life.

I think about this as the father of a four-year-old boy who is starting to notice how grown-ups behave. He will learn what to do after a mistake by watching the adults around him. I want him to see people who say, “I got that wrong” and then fix it. I want that for every family, and the person with the biggest platform in the country is showing them the opposite.

Presidents, despite their flaws, understood that they had a duty to the next generation of Americans that rose above the day’s political battles. Kennedy told the country that defeat was an orphan and owned the most disastrous decision of his presidency. Truman reminded the world that in the Oval Office, the buck stopped with him. Reagan told us that, “There is no limit to what a man can do or where he can go if he doesn’t mind who gets the credit.”

Maybe it’s naive to expect our elected leaders to be role models. I don’t think it is. I think we’ve simply gotten used to expecting less, and Donald Trump has spent a decade counting on exactly that. He isn’t going to change. If anything, the next two years will show us a man with less to lose and fewer people around him willing to tell him no.

So the example will have to come from somewhere else. It will have to come from the new members of Congress who owe their seats to voters tired of excuses, and who should be the first to say “I got that wrong” when they do.

And it will have to come from us, at our kitchen tables, in front of kids who are watching how grown-ups handle a mistake.

Two weeks ago, millions of Americans showed up and took responsibility for the direction of this country. Now we have to keep showing them what that looks like. The buck may never stop with this president. It can still stop with us.

—Adam

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