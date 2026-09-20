Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Maryellen Collins's avatar
Maryellen Collins
1h

Love this post! I never thought I’d be moved reading about raccoons. Keep shouting from the mountaintop, Adam. Happy Sunday.

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God.help.us.all's avatar
God.help.us.all
1h

"We owe the same thing forward to the Americans who’ll be alive the next time a creature like this comes crawling out of the woods."

I'm pretty sure he's talking about a 2-legged raccoon here. And I agree wholeheartedly.

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