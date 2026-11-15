Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Julie B-R's avatar
Julie B-R
2h

This is, indeed, good news for a great start to our week! 🇺🇸💛

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MA Scott's avatar
MA Scott
2h

For me, the sweetest victory in the entire blue tsunami is Scott Colom’s election as Senator in Mississippi. He won with grace, kindness and a bit of humor. It wasn’t revenge that motivated him but a pure desire to serve his people of Mississippi. He’s a great example for all politicians to follow.

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