Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
Mar 26

What’s been built is a parallel revenue structure where sovereign wealth funds, defense contractors, and crypto exchanges pay into the same family enterprise that controls regulatory and military policy. The price of access to the U.S. government is now denominated in investment stakes and jet donations.

The mechanism is more Gulf than Roman. The line between sovereign and personal wealth dissolves, and the state becomes a vehicle for dynastic accumulation.

The silence from the opposition isn’t surprising. “Everyone does it” is the most powerful immunization against accountability ever devised. Once it takes hold, exposure becomes irrelevant. That belief wasn’t organic, it was cultivated.

The coins are the tell. That’s a statement of permanence.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Reply
Share
Ellen Brown's avatar
Ellen Brown
Mar 26

If there is a bigger grift in the history of this country’s presidents, we have never heard about it. Previously, we saw pure power grabs. This is both blatant stealing and abuse of power. Adam, are there people outside of our equally corrupt justice department preparing for the departure and arrest of these criminals? Meaning the day after they leave, will they be prosecuted? The case against them just from an outsider’s perspective, appears very clear cut. The evidence is staring us all in the face.

Reply
Share
3 replies
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture