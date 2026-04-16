There is a specific tell that shows up whenever Donald Trump gets caught doing something theologically indefensible. It isn’t contrition. It isn’t reflection. It is a statement dressed up as a sermon, delivered by one of a small roster of evangelical leaders who have spent the better part of a decade laundering this president’s behavior through the language of scripture.

Today’s entry came from Franklin Graham.

Responding to concerns about a pair of posts Trump shared on Truth Social — one an AI-generated image that, to a great many viewers, depicted Trump himself as Jesus, and another showing Jesus literally guiding the president by the shoulder — Graham assured the faithful that this was all “a lot to do about nothing.” He wrote that Trump “didn’t draw this, he didn’t create it, he reposted it on his social media because he thought it was nice.” He added that when Trump learned of “the concerns, he immediately removed the post.” He called Trump “the most pro-Christian, pro-life president in my lifetime.” And, almost as an afterthought, he expressed hope that Pope Leo would one day “have the opportunity to thank the President for his efforts to protect religious liberty.”

Read that last line again. The Vicar of Christ, in Graham’s framing, owes Donald Trump a thank-you note.

This is what religion as a mask looks like in 2026. Not faith as a discipline, not faith as a mirror held up to power, but faith as a costume — one that gets pulled out of the closet when it flatters the wearer, and stuffed back in the moment a bishop, a pope, or an ordinary pastor dares to say something inconvenient.

I’m a Christian. I was a Christian before I was a congressman, and I’ll be one long after anyone stops caring what I think about politics. I say that because the critique I’m making here is not a critique of Christianity. It’s a critique of what happens to Christianity when it is handed to people who don’t actually believe in it and are simply willing to use it.

The pattern with this administration is by now so well-established it barely needs describing. When a policy needs a halo, the White House summons one. Executive orders on “religious liberty” are announced with bishops arranged behind the Resolute Desk like props. Cabinet meetings open with prayer circles that somehow always end up on camera. The phrase “Judeo-Christian values” gets invoked to justify everything from immigration raids to tax cuts to tariffs. And any time Trump himself needs rehabilitation — after an affair, an indictment, a cruel post, an AI image blurring the line between a president and the Son of God — a familiar cast of pastors materializes to explain that critics are “foaming at the mouth” and that the real scandal is that anyone noticed.

Graham’s tweet today is almost a Platonic ideal of the genre. He concedes nothing. He pre-empts the obvious reading of the image (no halo, no crosses, no angels) as if iconography were the only way to blaspheme. He treats Trump’s claim that he thought the image depicted “a doctor helping someone” as self-evidently credible, despite the fact that Trump’s own reposts include one of Jesus physically steering him. And he closes by framing the Pope — the Pope — as the one who owes gratitude.

Here is where the mask slips most visibly. Because the Trump movement’s relationship with actual religious authority — the kind that predates MAGA, the kind that answers to something older than a polling average — has always been adversarial the moment that authority stops cooperating.

When Pope Francis criticized Trump’s border policies in 2016, Trump called his comments “disgraceful.” When Francis in his later years spoke about the dignity of migrants, Vice Presidents and Cabinet secretaries publicly lectured the Vatican on theology. When American bishops — not liberal academics, bishops — objected to family separation, to mass deportations, to the gutting of refugee programs, they were dismissed as politically compromised. And now, with Pope Leo in the chair of Peter and showing every sign of continuing his predecessor’s moral emphasis on the poor and the stranger, the posture is already being set: the Pope should be thanking us.

This is not how believers talk about the church. This is how politicians talk about a rival campaign.

The tell is consistency. A person who actually takes Christian teaching seriously does not pick and choose which parts of it apply to them. They do not cheer a pontiff when he blesses their tax plan and smear him when he quotes Matthew 25. They do not treat the Sermon on the Mount as binding on their enemies and optional for themselves. And they certainly do not reduce the office of the Pope to a potential endorsement deal.

What the Trump administration has built, and what Graham and a handful of others have spent years theologically dressing up, is not Christianity. It is Christian nationalism — the belief that America is uniquely chosen, that a particular strain of conservative Protestantism should be privileged in law and culture, and that the strongman in the Oval Office is, in some sense, divinely ordained to deliver it.

This is why Trump can post an image of himself being guided by Jesus and face no serious pushback from the movement’s clergy. Within the logic of Christian nationalism, it is not blasphemy. It is branding. The president is the vessel. The nation is the covenant. Anyone who objects — a Catholic bishop, a mainline pastor, a pope — is not a fellow Christian offering correction. They are an enemy of the project.

You can see it in Graham’s own word choice today: “his enemies are always foaming at the mouth.” That is not pastoral language. That is campaign language with a cross stapled to it.

Why the defenders matter

It would be easy to roll one’s eyes at Franklin Graham and move on. I’d argue that’s a mistake.

Defenders like Graham are not incidental to the administration’s use of religion. They are the mechanism. Trump himself is famously inarticulate about scripture; he cannot quote it convincingly, cannot name his favorite verse without stumbling, cannot perform the basic rituals of evangelical life. What he can do is outsource. Graham, and a rotating cast of prosperity preachers and “spiritual advisors,” provide the theological laundering service. They translate his behavior into the vocabulary of faith. They tell tens of millions of sincere believers that what they are seeing is not what they are seeing.

When the AI image lands, Graham reframes it as a nothingburger. When the Pope objects, Graham reframes him as ungrateful. When the next scandal comes — and it will — there will be another tweet, another homily-shaped apologia, another assurance that the critics are the real sinners here.

The cost of this is not paid by Trump. It is paid by Christianity itself. Every time a pastor of Graham’s stature stretches the faith to cover for a politician, a generation of younger Americans watches, and concludes — not unreasonably — that the whole enterprise is a scam. The data on religious disaffiliation bears this out. The fastest-growing religious group in America is “none,” and a great deal of that exodus is driven by precisely this: the sight of clergy bending scripture into a shape that serves power.

What faith actually asks

I don’t write this to score a point. I write it because I think the people doing this — Trump, Graham, the whole apparatus — are doing damage to something I love, and because I think ordinary believers deserve better than to be handed a carefully edited Jesus who only ever agrees with the White House press office.

Real faith makes demands on the powerful. It does not flatter them. It does not airbrush their reposts. It does not send the Pope a bill for his gratitude.

If the administration wants to invoke Christianity, it should be prepared to be judged by it — by the parts about the poor, about the stranger, about truth-telling, about humility, about the log in one’s own eye. And if its defenders want to keep calling this man the most pro-Christian president of their lifetimes, they should at least be honest that the word “Christian” is doing some very heavy lifting in that sentence.

Until then, what we’re watching isn’t faith. It’s a mask. And masks, eventually, come off.

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