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In a few weeks, this country will mark its 250th birthday. Flags will go up. Fireworks will light the sky. Politicians will give speeches about American greatness. And somewhere underneath all of that, a new poll describes a nation that is losing faith in our own foundational promise.

The numbers are striking. Fewer than half of Americans, just 46 percent, now believe that everyone in this country has the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. Among adults under 30, that number falls to 22 percent. A third of the public says the Dream once held true but no longer does. On the eve of our 250th anniversary, the idea that has bound us in hope is struggling to hold the country’s belief.

But before we accept that as a verdict, I think we need to ask a harder question. Do we even know what the American Dream is anymore?

The phrase was coined in 1931 by a historian named James Truslow Adams, in a book called The Epic of America. What Adams described was not a house with a two-car garage. It was not a stock portfolio or a salary bracket or a zip code. He called it “a dream of a social order in which each man and woman shall be able to attain to the fullest stature of which they are innately capable.” Not wealth. Not status. The freedom to become who you were built to be. The guarantee — not a handout, not a privilege, but a genuine guarantee — that the accident of your birth would not determine the ceiling of your life.

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That is a different thing from what most of our politics asks us to fight over. And I think the distance between that definition and the version we argue about today is a big part of why people are losing faith in it.

Here is what the same poll found underneath the discouraging headline: 78 percent of Americans still say the Dream is important to strive for. 69 percent believe they will personally achieve it. 58 percent say it is unfinished. Not dead, not fraudulent, but incomplete.

Critically, the American Dream is not something most people have given up on. They have given up on the idea that it belongs to everyone equally. That is a meaningful distinction, and it points directly at the failure that actually needs addressing.

The failure is not the American Dream itself. It is that for decades, politicians have found it more useful to weaponize the Dream than to expand it. They have shrunk it — from a vision of what America could be for every person who lives here, into a talking point that wins primaries and loses the country. A people who believe the American Dream is achievable together are much harder to mobilize with fear than a people who believe it is a competition with a limited number of winners.

The most revealing finding in the data is this: the Americans who are most optimistic about the Dream, who most believe in upward mobility and feel the most hopeful about the future, are the people who were born somewhere else and chose to come here.

Think about what that means. The people who gave up everything to start over in this country — who learned a new language, navigated an immigration system designed to exhaust them, built lives from nothing in communities that did not always welcome them — those people look at America and see the Dream more clearly than many of us who were born here do. They did not come for the version of America that is shouted from some the stage at certain political rallies. They came because, from where they were standing, the promise looked real.

That ought to humble us. It also ought to infuriate us when we consider what the current administration has made of it. A government that defines its success by the number of people it can remove from this country, that has spent eighteen months making the immigration system more hostile, more capricious, and more cruel, is not protecting the American Dream. It is cutting off the very people who still believe in it most. The immigrants in this poll are not a threat to that Dream. They are its most faithful witnesses. And the politics of exclusion — the deliberate, systematic effort to make America feel smaller and more guarded and more suspicious — is not conserving something precious. It is diminishing it.

The 250th anniversary of this country does not belong to any administration, any party, or any ideology. It belongs to the country. And what the country actually wants is not so different across the lines that divide us. People want to work hard and get ahead. They want their children to inherit more opportunity than they had. They want to live in a place where the ceiling is determined by their effort and their talent and their character, not by who their parents were or what they look like or where they were born. That is not a Democratic dream or a Republican dream. It is an American one. It has always been one.

James Truslow Adams wrote in 1931 that the Dream had been “too long ignored.” He was writing in the depths of the Great Depression, in a country that was failing a significant portion of its people in ways that were visible and measurable and undeniable.

What he did not do was declare the American Dream over. He argued for it. He said the country owed its people not just opportunity in the abstract, but the genuine conditions — economic, social, and political — in which that opportunity could become real.

That argument is still the right one. The Dream is not fading because it was never real. It is fading because we have allowed the people entrusted with expanding it to spend their energy dividing us over it instead. The poll this week is not a final verdict. But it is a very real warning.

The 250th birthday of this country is ours to celebrate — on our terms, with our full history, and with our eyes open about the distance between what we have been and what we have promised to become.

Yes, the American Dream is unfinished. And the word “unfinished” is an invitation for us to hold onto hope and continue working to make it real. And on the 250th anniversary of a country built on the most audacious promise in the history of self-governance, accepting that invitation is the most American thing any of us can do.

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