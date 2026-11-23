Trump stood at the podium and started talking about his meeting with Xi and Putin. What he didn’t realize he was sharing was the playbook for Democrats to get legislation passed next Congress: pretend to be his friend.

Last week, the world watched Donald Trump get played by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. He gave away American credibility just by showing up next to these two authoritarians, and he got nothing in return. But is there a lesson in it that Democrats have finally learned?

On Friday, Donald Trump gave his first press conference since the midterms. He was just back from China, where he’d sat down with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the first time those three have ever been in a room together.

There was a lot he could’ve talked about. But in typical Trump fashion, he was all over the place. He had a lot to say about every topic you can think of, and almost all of it was a complaint. The midterms. Interest rates. American companies. American cities. The voters. He even got back around to the 2020 election. And of course he attacked a reporter.

But when it came to the trip he’d just made, which was presumably what the press conference was supposed to be about, he didn’t have much to say. At least he didn’t have any complaints. Trump said there was “great, great electricity” between the three of them and that the relationship was fantastic.

He described the trip the way you’d describe a good weekend with buddies. In reality, he came home empty-handed. But he seemed thrilled about it.

He Actually Thinks They’re His Friends

When Donald Trump walked into the room on Thursday in Shenzhen and saw Vladimir Putin, he lit up in a way I’ve never seen from him. He pointed at Putin and said, “He’s my friend.”

The meeting itself came later that day. Trump, Putin and Xi around one table for about eighty minutes. Putin said afterward that the atmosphere was relaxed and intimate. Nothing came out of it but a document saying all three of them are committed to peace.

But from Trump’s perspective the trip was great. He got to see his friends, and they gave him a bunch of compliments. Xi had driven out to meet his plane, something Trump keeps telling people Xi has never done for anybody else. He also told Trump he used to think America was finished, and that Trump had changed his mind.

Trump rated the trip a 12 out of 10.

Then on Saturday he posted on social media thirty-five times in a little under an hour. After opening with a stray shot at Barack Obama, Trump proceeded to post pictures of himself with Putin and Xi. On a photo of Putin he wrote two words. “My Friend.” On one with Xi, “Friends.”

Trump plays this off like it’s strategy. That isn’t what this is. He actually likes these guys. He sees them as friends.

And he seems to trust them, too. Hours after walking out of that room, Trump called into a meeting in Berlin where more than forty countries had gathered to talk about defending Ukraine. Zelensky was sitting in it. His message was that Putin is tired, that he wants this over, that he’s ready to make a deal. Then he asked them why they were still spending billions on Ukraine when the money could be going to their own countries.

Our allies know how gullible he is. They told him they’d want proof, and they were right to wait. Hours later, Russian missiles hammered Ukraine, and some of them came down inside NATO territory.

All Putin had to do was show up and tell Trump he was pretty. For that, the President of the United States called our allies in the middle of a war and told them what Putin wanted them to hear. Just as Putin drew up.

Have Dems Found The Cheat Code?

The country has already made up its mind about Donald Trump. Fifty-seven percent of the people who voted this month told exit pollsters they don’t think he is mentally fit for the job.

Saying so for the next two years might be a campaign strategy, but it’s not going to help you accomplish much else. A couple of the newly elected Democrats seem to get that. They aren’t even sworn in yet, and they’ve already started buttering him up.

Start with James Talarico. He told a room full of Democrats in Denver that they have to work with Trump. Then he mentioned that if the President wants the plaques and portraits and busts that Lyndon Johnson got, they can make that happen.

Abdul El-Sayed is running the same play. A week after winning his election, he posted a picture of a gold health insurance card with Trump’s signature on it and the word TrumpCare across the front. Cover every American, he said, and put your name on all of it.

The White House attacked the plan. Then on Saturday, along with all those pictures of Putin, Trump reposted the gold card himself and told Fox News he might work with Democrats on health care after all. Asked whether he’d really let Medicare for All go out under Trump’s name, El-Sayed said he doesn’t care what it’s called.

Remember who these two are. In Trump’s own telling, Democrats are the enemy. He has never gone after Putin or Xi the way he goes after his opposition here at home, and a month ago he was viciously attacking both of these guys. None of it held up against a gold card with his name on it. It’s just that easy.

Put His Name on It

Democrats have spent a decade trying to figure out Donald Trump. They’ve impeached him twice and taken him to court more times than you can count. They’ve tried shaming a man who doesn’t feel shame. All of that needed to happen, but almost none of it changed what he did.

Meanwhile, the people who actually get what they want out of him never bothered with any of that. Putin and Xi didn’t beat him in a negotiation last week. They called him a friend and told him he was a great man, and Trump flew home and did their work for them.

If our adversaries in Moscow and Beijing can get what they want out of him with a few nice words, why can’t Democrats?

So yes, Democrats should absolutely print the gold cards and call it TrumpCare if that’s what it takes to get real health care reform passed. And why stop at health care? Talarico wants to build millions of new homes. Call them Trump Homes and let him cut every ribbon.

Is it a little cringe? Sure. But in the grand scheme of things, handing Trump his gold star to improve the lives of the American people is a trade worth making. We’d all rather have a president who actually cares about the issues facing the country, but we don’t. And we won’t for at least two more years.

What we have is a man who will trade almost anything for a compliment. Everybody else figured that out a long time ago, and they’ve been playing him ever since. It’s about time somebody did it for the American people.

—Adam

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