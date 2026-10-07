Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Lou's avatar
Linda Lou
5h

I see all the comments about what Iran might or might not do!! This is the President of the United States 🇺🇸 of America committing Treason!!

Reply
Share
9 replies
EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
5h

I also believe that he wasn't literally inviting Iran to bomb the US, starting with those two cities. The context in which he says this does make that clear, so yes, we shouldn't get outraged at EVERYTHING he says, taking it out of context. So thanks for pointing that out.

And I also believe that it's nevertheless not the right thing for a president to say at all.

Most importantly, however, it's clear that he deliberately picked two blue cities as examples. THAT is SO so morally wrong, and a testimony to the fact that today's neofascist GOP vitally needs an immoral convicted criminal as its leader - as all fascist movements do. So it shows the utter moral depravity of the Grand Old Party itself. And that is bad, very bad.

Reply
Share
4 replies
112 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture