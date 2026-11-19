On Wednesday night, the richest man in the world appeared on a screen at The New York Times DealBook Summit, beaming in from China, where he had flown to join Donald Trump’s delegation at the Asia-Pacific summit. Andrew Ross Sorkin wanted to talk about the midterms, and about the nearly half a billion dollars Elon Musk had poured into them, only to watch Democrats take back both the House and the Senate.

Two years ago, Musk stood on the stage at Madison Square Garden in a black MAGA hat and told a roaring crowd, “I’m not just MAGA, I’m dark gothic MAGA.” On Wednesday, he had a different line.

“I’m not MAGA,” he said.

When Sorkin asked about the views that so many Americans consider extreme, starting with immigration, Musk shot back, “Like what?” The room laughed. He didn’t sound like a kingmaker. He sounded like a man explaining himself to a jury he hadn’t expected to face.

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“Pretty Foolish”

What followed was a remarkable attempt to rewrite the last four years in real time. “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seen much for it,” Musk said. “Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money.” He described himself as “ideologically quite moderate” and insisted, “I don’t think I have like, you know, any kind of extreme political views.” If MAGA means “blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party,” he said, “I certainly don’t have that.”

He even had kind words for Gina Hinojosa, the Democrat who just won the Texas governor’s race he spent millions trying to stop, saying he didn’t think she’d be “a far-left governor.” And when Sorkin raised the investigations Democrats have promised, Musk waved them off. “I don’t think I need a pardon by the way, because I haven’t committed any crimes.” That line only makes sense once you know that two weeks ago, Donald Trump said he’d be willing to preemptively pardon Musk if Democrats came after him. “I would if I needed to, sure,” the president said. “I did it for J6.”

What Musk didn’t say matters just as much. There was no apology to the federal workers he mocked, no word for the people around the world who lost lifesaving aid when he took a wrecking ball to it, and no reflection on what his money was used to build. His regret wasn’t about what he supported. It was about the return on his investment.

We Remember

The timing is insultingly obvious. Democrats are ascendant and Trump is a lame duck whose power is draining by the day. A new Congress with subpoena power is weeks away from being sworn in. And suddenly the most powerful MAGA donor in the world has discovered that he’s a moderate who never really believed any of it.

Americans can’t let him get away with that, and the pro-democracy coalition that just won these elections, Democrats, independents and disillusioned Republicans, absolutely cannot. We remember.

We remember the more than a quarter of a billion dollars he spent to put Trump back in the White House, including million-dollar daily giveaways to swing-state voters who signed his petition.

We remember the chainsaw he waved over his head at CPAC, and the weekend he bragged about “feeding USAID into the wood chipper.”

We remember DOGE barging into federal agencies, demanding access to Americans’ most sensitive data and pushing out public servants by the thousands, with Musk answering to no voter and no Senate confirmation.

And we remember his eye-popping spending this year. For a decade, Republicans held up George Soros as the face of billionaires buying elections. This cycle, Soros gave about $102 million to Democrats. Musk gave roughly $446 million to Republicans, more than four times as much. That isn’t what “ideologically quite moderate” looks like. That’s what trying to buy a government looks like.

Musk has earned every bit of the scrutiny that’s coming. His companies have won roughly $10 billion in new federal contracts since he left government, according to the watchdog Democracy Defenders Fund. Members of both parties want answers about how Starlink was used and restricted in Ukraine. Those are questions for a Congress that finally takes oversight seriously.

I sat on the committee that investigated January 6th, and I know the difference between oversight and persecution. Oversight is putting the facts on the record, under oath, for the American people to judge. Musk should welcome it if he has nothing to hide.

Different Rules

The rich and powerful have always believed they live by a different set of rules, and that when the wind shifts, they can simply pretend nothing happened and the rest of us will go along with it.

What worries me is that they might be right.

Our attention is shredded by social media feeds built to keep us angry and scrolling. This administration manufactures a new emergency every morning, so yesterday’s outrage is buried before anyone has time to act on it. In that kind of noise, accountability needs focus and memory, and both are in short supply. Men like Musk are counting on that.

We can’t let it happen this time.

I want to be clear about what that means. It does not mean retribution. It does not mean revenge. That’s Trump’s way of governing, and the whole point of this fight is to end it. It means accountability, driven by a determination to make sure that no president, and no billionaire standing behind one, can ever bulldoze our institutions like this again.

Democrats are in the middle of an important debate about the future of their party: what to run on, who should lead, how to win back working Americans. Those debates matter. But they will mean nothing if the American people and the pro-democracy coalition don’t force reforms now, in this Congress, and finish the job when a pro-democracy leader wins the White House in 2028.

On Wednesday, when Sorkin asked about his extreme views, Elon Musk asked, “Like what?”

We have a list. And this time, we’re going to keep it.

— Adam

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