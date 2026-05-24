Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Johan
7h

The number is real and the warmth is earned. But notice what the framing quietly does. It takes a recovery and calls it a reawakening.

Helped a neighbor in the past year. Picked up groceries. Lent a tool. This is not the civic muscle. This is the reflex of being a primate near other primates. It survived because it costs almost nothing and produces an immediate face in front of you. It was never in danger.

The thing that actually died is the thing you mention and then walk past. The Rotary lodge. The union hall. The church with a Saturday shift. Those were not acts of kindness. They were structures. They put you in a room, on a schedule, with people you did not choose, around a task that outlasted your mood. They generated obligation. And obligation is the only thing that ever turned a stranger into a fellow citizen.

A 22 percent jump in formal volunteering from 2022 to 2023 is a bounce off a pandemic floor. Read it next to the membership data and the shape is clear. People are doing more discrete acts of help and belonging to fewer durable institutions.

You can build informal kindness alone. You cannot build trust alone. Trust is a byproduct of repeated, structured, non-optional contact, and that is precisely the thing the chart still shows falling.

Take a look at high trust societies…

So the good news is smaller than the headline. The muscle did not get out of practice. A different muscle never weakened, and we are mistaking it for the one that did.

Let’s recognize the progress and begin to rebuild trust.

Johan 🐌

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igor isa🤘⚧️'s avatar
igor isa🤘⚧️
7hEdited

i'll happily take that good news. thanks Adam! it's small facts like these that give rise to personal agency & transformational hope 🙏🏻❤️‍🔥🙏🏻

🧚🏽‍♂️LINK FAIRY EDIT: check out Prof. Gulika Reddy's talk "Teaching Transformative Hope to Advance Social Change" to learn about harnessing knowledge to motivate activism https://youtu.be/zwfQorVqFmM

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