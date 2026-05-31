Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Tricia Weber's avatar
Tricia Weber
7h

You made an Important point. The decline is not due to enforcement and a punitive state. It's due to intervention by mindful smart policy makers. Educate more, punish less. 🙏☮️

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Ab Dettorre's avatar
Ab Dettorre
7h

Much needed GOOD news!

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