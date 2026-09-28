Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Jim Taylor's avatar
Jim Taylor
4h

I just hope he lives long enough to see the video and pictures of all the disgraceful things he’s done be reversed- the Kennedy Center reopened, the ballroom & arch be bulldozed, the Rose Garden replanted and the Oval Office be returned to it’s former, spartan glory.

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KathrynW's avatar
KathrynW
4h

Three cheers for Adam ALWAYS telling it straight!

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