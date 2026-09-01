Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
30m

Thank you for the article, Adam . My neighbors have signs out NO DATA CENTERS. I have a sign coming to put out on my lawn. I listened to Rick Wilson’s podcast Against All Enemies he was speaking with Erin Brockovich . She is out being an advocate against these DATA CENTERS. The water would become bad, an air would get worse to breathe. Oligarch’s just want to destroy our country because of these DATA CENTERS.

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Sally D.'s avatar
Sally D.
16m

His statement - “you can’t fight it, you have to go with it.” Sounds like something a rapist tells a woman. Yes, that's his mindset.

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