This week, Americans were left in the dark. Not only by their technology, but also by their leaders.

There’s an old adage that crisis doesn’t build character, it reveals character and boy this week has been revealing. One by one, the everyday systems that the American people rely on started failing: our work emails, our online banking, and even the planes in the sky. You may have felt some fear, or at least confusion, start to creep in this week. With so much happening and so many unknowns, Americans were right to be worried.

This is a moment when the leaders in our government need to speak with one voice and reassure us with data, with plans and important context. Instead, we had cabinet officials speculating on live television or trying to reassure us we weren’t witnessing another 9/11. Not helpful.

Meanwhile, the bots and scammers moved in, sowing even more distrust online and sending an already conspiracy-minded public further into the deep end. Axios reported that “roughly 30 percent of online posts promoting conspiracy theories about several recent tech outages” came from bots. This is a staggering amount, and a damning portrayal of a White House that has given up on trying to govern.

The Administration’s Failure Fueled Panic

In crisis communications, the first thing you do in a situation like this is get your facts lined up and agreed upon. You build and distribute a timeline to help people organize their own thoughts. It is your primary job to convey what is real and dismiss what is not. Then you have to repeat those facts, over and over again, so that there can be no doubt they are being heard.

That’s not what happened. The outages dragged on without a real, substantive explanation, and conspiracy theories filled the space. During Microsoft’s outage, speculative posts nearly tripled on the second day. A false statement attributed to Jamie Dimon had people blaming North Korean and Russian hackers for the bank outages.

Our brains are trained to see patterns and develop explanations for them, however crazy they might sound. This is made even harder because in Trump’s America there is ample evidence to doubt what we’re told. That’s why these outages felt so alarming when taken together. But even when government officials gave statements to calm our fears, many Americans felt more unsettled, not less. That’s because you can’t fake credibility, it has to be earned.

Here’s my read of the situation: There is no publicly established evidence that any of this was a coordinated attack. The soon to be chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner (D-VA), said he’s seen nothing to suggest that there’s been a cyberattack or any kind of foreign interference. The FBI is now helping investigate the ground stop, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that the root cause is still unclear. That is the honest state of play, and it is the vacuum people rushed to fill.

This didn’t stop people from fearing the worst and those fears were fueled and amplified by fake accounts trying to make things worse. Survival Frog, a retailer that specializes in “prepping,” told Axios its sales jumped 450% between Oct. 27 and Nov. 16, and Costco shoppers are reportedly clearing out rice, canned goods, and water. Asked whether Americans should be preparing, the Vice President said no, at first, but then said they should be prepared for everything.

People Needed Data, Not A Mixed Message.

JD Vance wants to captain the ship for the Republican Party in 2028. He and others in the admin instead helped lead it astray from the concerns of the voters this week.

In the military, “I don’t know yet,” was a complete sentence and a better one than a guess. When something went wrong, you said plainly what you knew and what you didn’t. Nobody got in trouble for it. However, people rightly got in trouble for pretending.

Imagine if that had been the first message from the White House: here is what failed, here is what we don’t know yet, here is who is looking into it, and here is when we’ll report back. Sounds easy enough, but that would require a basic level of competence.

Instead, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy tried to point blame at his predecessor, Pete Buttigieg. The Vice President used an interview to say that Republicans could work with Democrats in the new Congress to pass funding if they set aside their “ridiculous obsession” with men in women’s sports. With an answer so nonsensical, he’s not even trying to hide his contempt for voters at this point.

This is where Congress comes in. In January, Democrats take over both chambers, and the first test of that majority is whether it can ask the questions the public is asking: what failed, why, and who knew what before Friday. The new Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries has already asked for briefings for lawmakers in both chambers, and that is the right start. Add a public timeline of the outages, an independent review of the router failure that triggered the ground stop, and hearings that put the Transportation Secretary, the FAA administrator, and even the contractors on the record.

Duffy has asked Congress for $50 billion to upgrade air traffic control, and Rep. Rosa DeLauro points out that his department has not spent more than $9 billion of the $12.5 billion Republicans provided last year. But here’s the truth of lawmaking: funding the repairs and demanding answers can happen at the same time. In fact, there can and should be conditions placed on new funding that require these departments to own up to their failures and demonstrate they can prevent them going forward.

The way we fix this specific problem, and the mounting failures of the Trump Administration more broadly, is likely going to come from slow, unglamorous work behind the scenes. That used to be what government was all about, and a cause Democrats have championed in the age of Trump’s bombast and destruction. Now it’s time to make good on those promises.

However, Congress can only do so much if the rest of us accept less. We should ask the same of every leader, in either party: tell us what you know, tell us what you don’t, and tell us when you’ll know more. Then, reward the ones who do.

And when they fail, and they will, keep your head up. Check the source before you share. If it makes you feel better, go ahead and stock a few days of food and water, as emergency agencies have long recommended, but ignore the people who benefit from raising your sense of urgency. Panic is what the bots are selling, and fear is a lousy compass.

The systems we depend on will fail again, and our character will show up the way it did this week. Let’s make sure we like what it reveals about elected leaders and ourselves.

—Adam

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