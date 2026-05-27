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In the summer of 1787, the men gathered in Philadelphia to write America’s Constitution operated from a particular theory of human nature — one that was unsentimental and clear-eyed. They did not assume that future officeholders would be virtuous. They assumed the opposite. They designed a system around the expectation that senators would jealously guard the Senate’s power, that representatives would fight for the House’s prerogatives, that the branches would be in constant tension with the executive — not out of nobility, but out of self-interest. “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition,” James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51. The structure of government itself would keep any single man from becoming too powerful.

The founders never imagined a Tuesday like the one Texas just had.

On May 26 and 27, 2026, the Republican Party in Texas held runoff elections that sent an unmistakable message to every sitting Republican officeholder in America: you will bend the knee fully, without reservation or asterisk, or you will be destroyed. Not nudged out. Not narrowly beaten. Destroyed.

Senator John Cornyn — a 24-year Senate veteran, the former Republican whip, a man who ran the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm with ruthless efficiency for years — lost to Ken Paxton by more than 20 points. Congressman Chip Roy, a multi-term conservative who authored the SAVE Act and was the preferred candidate of Washington Republicans, lost the attorney general runoff to a state senator named Mayes Middleton by double digits. And those results came one week after Thomas Massie of Kentucky — the most libertarian, ideologically consistent member of the House Republican caucus — was wiped out in his own primary by a Trump-backed former Navy SEAL named Ed Gallrein, in what became the most expensive House primary in American history.

Three down. The offense? In each case, a small but detectable pulse of independence.

Let’s be precise about what these men actually did — because the sins were not dramatic.

John Cornyn repeatedly voted for Ukraine aid packages when Trump opposed them. In 2023, he said bluntly that Trump would be “unelectable” and that Republicans needed “to come up with an alternative.” He ran for Senate Majority Leader. He was, in other words, a conventional Republican senator doing conventional Republican senator things — managing policy, expressing opinions, occasionally drifting from whatever the president wanted.

Chip Roy, for his part, was almost entirely a loyal conservative. He supported Trump’s agenda on immigration, spending fights, and most everything else. But he had a few marks against him. On January 6, 2021, he said Trump engaged in “clearly impeachable” conduct — then voted against impeachment anyway. He had backed Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign. He called Ken Paxton’s lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election a “dangerous violation of federalism.” His opponent branded him a “backstabbing D.C. Congressman” who “betrayed MAGA.” Trump didn’t endorse in the attorney general race. He didn’t have to. The gravitational field did the work.

Thomas Massie is the most interesting case. He was never a Trump ally in any meaningful sense — he was a Ron Paul libertarian who happened to wear a Republican jersey. He opposed the NDAA repeatedly, voted against military adventurism, and co-sponsored legislation that led to the release of the Epstein files. That last one, you might think, would please the MAGA base. It did not. What mattered was that Massie could not be counted on. He was a loose thread. So $32 million poured into a Kentucky House district to pull it out.

The pattern is not complicated. You do not have to have done much wrong. You just have to have done something wrong — expressed a doubt, cast a vote, given an interview, backed the wrong guy in a primary — and that something will be retrieved, amplified, and turned into your political obituary.

The entrance requirement for the Republican Party is no longer conservatism. It is not even populism or nationalism. It is personal submission to one man. The test is whether you will crawl on glass for Donald Trump, and crawl cheerfully, and never once glance up to check how your knees are doing.

There is a temptation to call this a purge. It is more like a compression.

Think of Trump’s hold on the Republican base the way you might think about squeezing a fist around a ball of Play-Doh. Inside the grip, the pressure is absolute. Nothing moves without permission. The shape is determined entirely by the force applied. But some of the material always finds the gaps — it oozes out between the fingers, slowly and inevitably, seeking space where the pressure isn’t.

Trump’s grip on Republican primary voters is real and it is ferocious. Tuesday proved that. A sitting United States senator, a senior figure in the Republican establishment for a quarter century, was dispatched without ceremony. A conservative congressman with a substantive legislative record was replaced by a man whose primary qualification was loyalty. The base responded.

But the base is also shrinking.

General election results tell a different story than primary results. The enthusiasm that carries a “MAGA Mayes” Middleton through a May runoff with 300,000 voters does not automatically scale to November with three million. Ken Paxton, the newly minted Republican Senate nominee, will now face Democrat James Talarico in a Texas general election — in a state that has been slowly, stubbornly trending Democratic for a decade. Ed Gallrein, who beat Massie, will run in a district that was safe with Massie holding it. Whether it stays safe with a candidate whose entire pitch was devotion to the president remains to be seen.

The Play-Doh in Trump’s grip is not infinite. Every squeeze that purifies the primary produces less material to work with in November. The base that turns out for a loyalty test in a runoff is not the coalition that wins a generation.

The founders built a system for exactly this moment — or rather, they built a system that was supposed to prevent this moment. The entire architecture of American government rests on the idea that people in power will fight to keep their power, and that this self-interest would be the mechanism of accountability. A senator was supposed to resist presidential overreach because senators, as a class, had institutional interests in doing so. A congressman was supposed to push back because the House had its own power to protect.

What the founders did not account for was a political party that would function as the enforcement mechanism for executive dominance — that primary voters would become the instrument by which an executive punishes resistant legislators. Madison’s ambition-counteracting-ambition only works if the ambitious have somewhere to run. If the party itself becomes the trap, if the primary is the punishment and the primary electorate is the enforcement arm, then the careful machinery of checks and balances seizes up.

That is where the Republican Party is today. The legislative branch, designed to be a co-equal check on executive power, has been largely converted into a ratification body. Dissenters are not debated. They are eliminated.

Tuesday was not an anomaly. It was a demonstration.

It was meant to be seen. It was meant to be absorbed by every Republican in the Senate and the House who has, at some point in the last five years, entertained the thought that their own judgment might occasionally matter. The message is simple: it doesn’t. Your judgment is irrelevant. Your record is irrelevant. Your years of service are irrelevant. What is relevant is whether you bent low enough, fast enough, completely enough.

And if you didn’t — if you said, even once, even when you thought no one was listening, that you had a concern, a reservation, a competing principle — then someone will find it. And they will beat you with it. And you will lose.

John Cornyn, who gave 24 years to the Republican Party and the state of Texas, found that out.

Chip Roy, who was by almost any measure a MAGA-aligned conservative, found that out.

Thomas Massie, who had the honor of being the only member of Congress to vote against the Patriot Act’s renewal multiple times, found that out.

The founders wanted ambition to counteract ambition. What they got, in the Republican Party of 2026, is ambition that has been trained to point in only one direction — down, and inward, and at itself.

The Play-Doh squeezes tighter. More of it escapes through the fingers with every election.

And the hand gets tired eventually.

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