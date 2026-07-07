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It was the kind of legal ruling American media rarely covers. There were no protesters outside the courthouse. No dramatic monologues. A federal judge summarily rejected Donald Trump’s latest effort to postpone paying the judgment in the E. Jean Carroll case after the Supreme Court had already declined to hear his appeal. Another motion denied. Another appeal exhausted. Another reminder that the legal process eventually ends.

Yet the most important part of the story wasn’t the ruling itself. It was what it revealed about the way we increasingly think about accountability. After years of litigation, appeals, and public attacks on the legal system, even the finality of a court judgment no longer feels final.

One of the quiet miracles of American democracy is that courts don’t need armies. They issue opinions and enter judgments. And, most of the time, people comply—not because they agree with every decision, but because they accept that the rule of law requires someone other than themselves to have the last word.

That simple habit has sustained the American republic for nearly 250 years. Trump has spent much of the last decade encouraging Americans to abandon it.

Trump continues to insist the case was politically motivated, and his lawyers have pursued every available avenue to challenge the verdict. He has every right to do so. Appeals exist for precisely that reason.

But eventually every lawsuit reaches the same destination. The evidence has been presented, the appeals have been exhausted, and the courts have spoken. At that point, the question is no longer whether a litigant agrees with the outcome. The question is whether he accepts that, in the American system, the law has the final word.

That simple principle is more important than any individual case. Judges cannot enforce their rulings through force. As Alexander Hamilton observed, the judiciary possesses “neither force nor will, but merely judgment.” Its authority ultimately depends on something more fragile than power: the willingness of citizens, and especially political leaders, to accept that there comes a point when the legal process is over. Trump has spent years encouraging Americans to believe precisely the opposite.

For Trump, every criminal indictment is a witch hunt. Every investigation is corrupt. Every prosecutor is politically motivated. Every judge is biased. Every adverse ruling becomes evidence that the system itself is illegitimate. That may be effective politics, but it is corrosive constitutional culture.

Nearly two centuries ago, Alexis de Tocqueville marveled at America’s tendency to channel even its fiercest political disputes through the courts. Americans argued passionately about politics, but they also accepted that legal institutions existed to settle questions that politics alone could not. That acceptance did not require agreement with every decision. It required something much harder: restraint. Citizens had to believe that courts possessed legitimate authority even when they produced unwelcome outcomes.

American history offers important examples of that restraint. Richard Nixon bitterly resisted the Watergate investigation and believed he had been treated unfairly. Yet when the Supreme Court unanimously ordered him to surrender the White House tapes, he complied. Days later, he resigned.

Dwight Eisenhower privately disagreed with Brown v. Board of Education yet ultimately sent the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock to enforce the Court’s decision against a defiant governor.

Lincoln spent years arguing that Dred Scott was wrongly decided, but he never suggested that the Supreme Court itself had become an illegitimate institution because it ruled against him. He argued that bad precedents should be overturned through later decisions, legislation where appropriate, constitutional amendment, and the political process—not by denying the Court’s legitimacy. He challenged the Court’s reasoning while preserving the Court’s authority.

Donald Trump has bluntly encouraged Americans to see unfavorable rulings not simply as mistaken but as evidence that the entire judicial system is corrupt.

To be clear, none of Trump’s predecessors happily embraced the judgments against them. They remained politicians with strong opinions and bruised egos. What distinguished them was their recognition that the constitutional system, not the president, had the final authority. That understanding preserved something larger than their own political fortunes.

Yuval Levin argues in A Time to Build that institutions survive only when leaders see themselves as stewards rather than conquerors. Institutions are valuable not because they always produce outcomes we like, but because they establish rules that everyone must live under, especially when those rules are inconvenient.

Increasingly, Americans judge institutions solely by whether they deliver the outcome they want. Courts are praised when they rule for us and condemned when they rule against us. Elections are legitimate if our side wins and suspect if it loses. Prosecutors are independent when they investigate our opponents and corrupt when they investigate our allies.

This problem extends beyond Trump, but he has elevated it into a defining political strategy. One of the central themes of his public life has been persuading millions of Americans that accountability itself is partisan. When the legal system reaches an unfavorable conclusion, the response is not to engage the evidence. It is to delegitimize the institution that reached the conclusion.

What happens when accountability itself becomes partisan? Eventually, every institution that holds powerful people to account is viewed through the same lens. Juries and prosecutors become partisan. Elections become partisan. Even facts become partisan.

Once every unfavorable outcome is dismissed as political, constitutional government becomes almost impossible. Democracy depends on losing candidates accepting election results, defendants accepting final judgments, and citizens believing that institutions can reach legitimate conclusions even when those conclusions disappoint them.

None of this means courts are infallible. American history includes judicial failures of enormous consequence, from Dred Scott to Korematsu. Judges make mistakes. They deserve criticism, and appellate review exists because courts sometimes get the law wrong. But there is an enormous difference between arguing that a court reached the wrong conclusion and insisting that every unfavorable ruling proves the entire system is corrupt.

That is why the Carroll judgment matters. Not because it is the most important lawsuit involving Donald Trump, and not because every American must agree with every aspect of the case. It matters because it illustrates a broader question confronting the country: Do we still believe that legal judgments carry authority once the legal process has run its course? Or have we embraced the idea that every adverse ruling can simply be dismissed as illegitimate if it is politically inconvenient?

The courts can issue opinions and enter judgments. What they cannot do is preserve the constitutional culture that gives those judgments their legitimacy. That responsibility belongs to the rest of us.

The American republic has endured because enough Americans accepted that our institutions were larger than any president, any political movement, or any single verdict. The rule of law does not require us to celebrate every judicial decision. It asks something both simpler and far more demanding: that when the process is over, we accept that the law—not the president—gets the last word.

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