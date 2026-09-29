Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EUWDTB's avatar
EUWDTB
4h

You're strongly underestimating Thiel here!

He's part of the REAL, fully convinced neofascists and continues to play a crucial role in turning the GOP into a neofascist party.

Yes, like quite some other neofascist ideologues, he's not entirely happy with how Trump is implementing Project 2025. Yarvin Curtis, one of his main sources and also a neofascist, often writes about how they believe that this is NOT the smartest way to install neofascism.

Still, these guys ARE the real deal. Contrary to Trump, they ARE real believers.

Thiel already gave lectures against democracy in 2009, and he's not about to change his opinion.

So no, his financing of Trump and Vance was never "selfish", in the sense that he'd be an average GOP donor trying to donate out of personal greed, in order to increase his own wealth. Just like Musk, Andreessen, Sachs and Vance himself, these people are truly convinced that democracy is bad and should be destroyed and replaced with neofascism - globally.

It's also what makes them so much more dangerous than Trump or Kennedy, mere grifters who are motivated by corruption and fame and that's it.

Please read NYT bestseller "The Nerd Reich" by Gil Duran (former Diane Weinstein aide), who has been researching the neofascist tech billionaire world for a long time already.

The LAST thing we need today is for people to begin to imagine that Thiel is just a businessman misled by personal greed!

Reply
Share
7 replies
Mary jo braun's avatar
Mary jo braun
4h

Well said , Adam . Thank you for your courage and convictions .

Reply
Share
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture