Hey everyone, happy Sunday. Are you ready for some good news?

This Thanksgiving week, I am giving thanks for a Congress that is about to remember that it is a Congress. The new one is sworn in on January 3 and the voters who sent it there left no doubt about what they want from it. About 7 in 10 people told the AP Voter Poll that Congress is not doing enough to check the president, including 4 in 10 Republicans.

That’s not a vote of confidence for one of our branches of government, and there’s a reason for it.

For two years, Congress mostly deferred to the White House. Most of the time, major decisions moved forward with little scrutiny. The war with Iran began in February without congressional authorization, and about two-thirds of voters told the Associated Press that the president’s policies have made economic conditions worse.

Voters descended upon the polls in November to deliver the bad news to the GOP that they no longer trusted it. And the dividend of that rebuke from across the political spectrum is our good news for the week: a new Congress will soon be back in session, clear-eyed on its mission objective.

The Road Ahead

Senior Democrats on key committees have been open about what they plan to do with the gavel. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the presumptive next Speaker of the House, promised that Democrats would “hold the crooks accountable.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, answered the election results with two words: “Lawyer up.” Garcia is expected to seek interviews with members of the president’s family about their business dealings, and he has said he plans to investigate the corporate donors to the White House ballroom and no-bid contracts.

Others plan to examine the Iran war and the firing of senior military leaders at the Pentagon, a concern members of both parties have raised. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) answered a post from former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem touting the administration’s success with a one-line question: “Want to say that under oath?”

Accountability will share the calendar with the cost of living, which was voters’ top concern. Jeffries has said Democrats plan to restore the expired Affordable Care Act premium subsidies and reverse nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts, and that the first days are about health care, groceries, gas, and housing.

Americans sent this Congress to check the president and to bring down prices, and a Congress that delivers on one and ignores the other will hear about it. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) conceded that voters may have been voting more against the president’s party than for his own, and that level of trust from across the aisle commands following through on your promises.

As The Constitution Intends

I was a Republican member of Congress, and I believed then what I believe now: the legislative branch exists to check the executive, no matter who lives in the White House and which party holds the gavel. A Congress that will not ask questions of a president from its own party has stopped doing its job. A Congress that asks them of any president, with evidence and under oath, is doing what the founders designed.

Republican leaders are already preparing their response. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told committee chairmen to brace for “countless witch hunts” and what he called retribution. The best reply are the facts: subpoenas anchored in evidence, hearings that persuade people who did not vote for them, and a willingness to follow the facts when they point somewhere inconvenient. Some Democrats, wary of overreach, are already urging discipline.

However, the president still holds the veto pen, and on election night he posted a photo of a red cap stitched with the word VETO, saying he has a “strong veto.” Democrats are also bracing for an administration that may ignore subpoenas. Since the election, AP reports, the president and his Justice Department have taken a combative stance toward Democrats, signaling intense conflict ahead.

Reasserting itself as a coequal branch of government will allow the new Congress to meet the moment.

Giving Thanks for You

While a lot of work is still to be done, I keep thinking about the people who made this possible: you. You showed up in every kind of district, and Fox News reported that moderates won in deep-red states like South Carolina, Kansas and Iowa because at the margins you realized that staying home wasn’t an option. That is the soul of this country at its best. Ordinary people decided that no one operates without accountability and then did the work of democracy.

Democrats will enter 2027 with at least 259 House seats to 173 for Republicans, with two runoffs pending and one race still uncalled. Democrats will control the Senate with 56 seats to 44 for Republicans. The size of those majorities are reminders to the Republican Party about why they lost. As for the rest of us, those margins provide hope that the good news of an accountable government is closer than it seems.

Thanksgiving tables filled up this week with gratitude for family, food, and health, but I would add one more item to the list. The separation of powers protects all of them, because a government that has to answer to someone is a government that has to listen. And this week, millions of Americans can look at the calendar, see January 3, and know that listening is about to become a requirement.

That, my friends, is good news for your Sunday. I hope your Thanksgiving was full of people you love and hope for the year ahead.

— Adam

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