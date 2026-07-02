Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kari Gunderson's avatar
Kari Gunderson
4h

Moscow Mitch should resign and name Sen. Massie to replace him. Now that would be justice.

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Kimberlie Hammerschmidt's avatar
Kimberlie Hammerschmidt
4h

Are you sharing the news of the Major in the Air Force protesting? Put him in your camp of courage. It needs to hit media!!

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