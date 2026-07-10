Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛'s avatar
Cats 🐈🐈‍⬛
5h

It is hard to not be jaded towards all the corruption. I think it is a coping mechanism of which is necessary to survive these times. It doesn’t make me stop protesting and writing my postcards, though, and I will continue to do all I am capable of doing to fight this regime every single day.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Sally S's avatar
Sally S
5h

So much corruption in the last couple of years! Living in Florida, I definitely won’t be flying from West Palm Beach. Can’t wait to see how long it takes before the sign on the interstate is defaced! 😂

Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture