Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen M. Weatherford-Zaluzec's avatar
Karen M. Weatherford-Zaluzec
3h

He will do this exact thing if (when) he loses in the midterms

Reply
Share
2 replies
pdeskin's avatar
pdeskin
3h

Thank you for the update Adam!

Reply
Share
97 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam Kinzinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture