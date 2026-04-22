Yesterday, Virginians approved a congressional redistricting referendum by three percentage points. Today, a Republican-appointed judge blocked the results from being certified.

Here’s the latest on this breaking story.

How We Got Here

This fight started with Donald Trump. Last year he pushed Republican-controlled states — Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio — to redraw congressional maps mid-decade, specifically to manufacture five to nine additional Republican House seats before a single vote was cast.

Democrats fought back. Virginia passed a constitutional amendment through the legislature and put it to voters.

The people spoke. A Three point victory. Clear margin.

And then Judge Jack Hurley Jr. of Tazewell Circuit Court — the same judge who tried to block this referendum twice before and was overruled by the Virginia Supreme Court both times — issued an order blocking certification of the results. He ruled the process broke several state laws and that certifying the vote would harm Virginia Republican members of Congress.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones is appealing immediately.

The Hypocrisy

The party that spent six years screaming about “rigged elections” and “the will of the people” just used a judge in one of Virginia’s most conservative counties — a venue Republicans deliberately chose — to block a statewide election result.

Trump, who started this entire redistricting war, called the Virginia vote “rigged” on Truth Social. “As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum,” he posted.

The man who ordered mid-decade redistricting for pure partisan gain is calling the democratic response to it a rigged election.

The shamelessness is almost impressive.

What’s Next

This will likely go to the Virginia Supreme Court — which has already overruled Hurley twice. They’ll now decide whether the people’s vote stands. Attorney General Jones put it plainly: “Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote.”

He’s right.

If Democrats ultimately prevail, the new map shifts Virginia from a 6-5 Democratic congressional advantage to 10-1 until 2030. That’s four additional House seats — potentially the margin between a Democratic majority and a Republican one in November.

This isn’t over. I’ll have updates as this develops.

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