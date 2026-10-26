Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Sue Dalling's avatar
Sue Dalling
4h

Thank you as always. I listened to Obama’s speech in Detroit and Ohio. What a wonderful speaker.?I now have hope. Why do Republicans hate Obama so much. He is not in the Epstein files?

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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
4h

First Hungary, now Serbia. Let's make it a perfect four -- the United States and Israel. Time for a breath of fresh air to clear fascist miasma away!

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