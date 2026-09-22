Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Kari's avatar
Kari
6h

I know an AI expert. He has said the same type of thing you said. These AI company CEOs are NOT the ones to write any guidelines. There needs to be AI experts at the table but not any attached to these companies! I too, think these AI CEOs are trying to create panic to make more money. I don’t think they give a rip about any normal average citizens.

Do there need to be guardrails? Absolutely! I hope the Trump Administration and Congress uses COMMOM SENSE approaches to this issue and has AI experts NOT attached to the Trump administration or Trumps family or these AI company CEOs to set guardrails and then Congress needs to independently verify the process and help shape policy to get true guardrails and common sense policy developed and implemented with stiff penalties if policy isn’t followed.

AI can be used for all kinds of good things, IF it is used appropriately. Just like anything else in life. I’m not sure the Trump administration has the ethics and honesty to get this done. CONGRESS? Where are you?????

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Ida N. Zecco's avatar
Ida N. Zecco
6h

AI is an extraordinary human achievement—and potentially one of the most consequential technologies of our lifetime. It can transform medicine, science, education, the arts, communication and countless other areas of human life. But precisely because its possibilities are so enormous, we should be asking a fundamental question:

Who will control it, who will profit from it, and who will be protected from its dangers?

Too often, technological progress in America seems to arrive with the same underlying assumption: if it can be built, it should be built—and if it can make enormous amounts of money, even better. We have watched billionaires become multi-billionaires while ordinary people struggle to keep up with housing, healthcare, education and the basic cost of living. Now AI offers the possibility of creating yet another extraordinary concentration of wealth and power.

At some point, we have to ask: How much is enough?

My concern is not AI itself. I welcome innovation. I welcome human ingenuity. What concerns me is innovation without adequate accountability—technology developing faster than our laws, our ethical standards and our democratic institutions can respond.

AI can be used to improve lives. It can also be used to manipulate information, eliminate jobs, invade privacy, intensify inequality, concentrate economic power and fundamentally alter how citizens encounter reality. Those possibilities should not be left solely to the corporations and extraordinarily wealthy individuals who stand to benefit most from the technology.

This is a larger problem than AI.

We are living through an era in which money and concentrated power increasingly influence decisions that should belong to the public. And regardless of who occupies the White House at any particular moment, the underlying problem will remain if enormous economic and technological power continues to reside in the hands of a relatively small number of people and corporations.

Political leaders come and go. Concentrated power can endure.

That is why I believe the conversation about AI must also be a conversation about democracy.

We need thoughtful legislation and meaningful oversight—not to stop innovation, but to make certain that innovation serves human beings rather than simply enriching those who already possess extraordinary wealth and influence. We need transparency, accountability, privacy protections, competition, safeguards for workers and clear rules governing the uses of AI that can cause genuine harm.

The answer is not to fear technology. The answer is to govern it wisely.

America has always been capable of extraordinary invention. But our greatest accomplishment should not be creating a world in which a handful of people possess unimaginable wealth and the technological power to shape everyone else's future.

The measure of progress should be more than how much money can be made. It should be how many lives can be made better—and whether the benefits of that progress belong to all of us.

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