What do Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Dario Amodei all have in common? I’m willing to wager it isn’t your best interests at heart.

Earlier this month, a young man sat on a park bench in San Francisco, opened his phone, and told the world that extinction could be imminent.

His name is Jacob Coxon. He had just resigned from Anthropic, one of the leading AI companies. In a series of posts, he claimed AI companies were behaving recklessly, “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives.”

Now, I take that seriously and you’re perfectly right to feel trepidation around this technology. In fact, some of the smartest people alive, people who understand this technology far better than I ever will, are genuinely frightened of it.

But you probably already know all about the warnings. What happened next is what I want to focus on.

Within days of that viral tweet, the CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei published a long essay calling for the entire industry to slow down and for the government to step in with new rules. And within a single day, Amodei’s two fiercest rivals, the head of OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk stepped forward to agree with him.

The most powerful and competitive men in the industry, who agree on almost nothing, suddenly agreed on a specific set of rules, practically overnight.

Interesting.

I’m not going to tell you that this whole thing was staged, because I’m not in the business of inventing conspiracies. But I know a convenient sequence of events when I see one.

A jolt of public fear, followed immediately by the industry’s biggest players locking arms around their own preferred solution is not something to gloss over. Because the people framing this entire debate for you are the people with the most money on earth riding on how it ultimately winds up.

So, I am going to put a human face on this artificial topic, and look at three of the CEOs doing the shaping, what each one actually has at stake, and try to help us think through how normal Americans should view the whole AI debate.

Sam Altman

Sam Altman’s product “ChatGPT” has become a household name, but less well-known are his intentions.

Start with Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. For much of the last two years, Altman has been on a tour of apocalyptic predictions, warning that AI would eliminate huge swaths of human work and strip people of their agency and purpose.

Now ask yourself who benefits from that message. It tells every investor on earth that they cannot afford to miss this, that the money has to pour in now, that the boom is coming whether you like it or not.

The trouble is that scaring people has consequences you can’t laugh off later.

A big part of the fierce public backlash against data centers traces straight back to this. The industry spent two years telling people to be afraid and then acted surprised when people got afraid. You don’t get to light the fire and then complain about the smoke.

Elon Musk

The man who promised to cut “waste, fraud, and abuse” is sounding the alarm about the same technology he claims is capable of replacing said jobs?

Then there’s Elon Musk, who is trying to present himself as the sober voice in the AI room.

This is the man who bought Twitter and remade it into a right-wing echo chamber. He then attached himself to the Trump campaign, spent hundreds of millions of dollars electing Trump and MAGA candidates, and was then handed a metaphorical (and literal) chainsaw and told to go cut government spending through the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency.”

Musk took a wrecking ball to the federal government, did real damage to agencies people depend on, but ultimately failed to actually slow spending.

And now he wants us to trust his judgment about the safe and responsible development of the most powerful technology in human history. Forgive me if I don’t.

Dario Amodei

Amodei’s former employee caused a stir when he resigned. How the industry reacts, and regulates, in the wake of his departure is fundamental to the future of AI.

The third figure is Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, the man whose essay kicked off the most recent furor over AI regulation. Dario is less publicly polarizing than Altman or Musk, but don’t think that makes him less influential.

Dario’s argument is that the whole industry should deliberately slow down, and that the government should require safety measures across every major lab. A lot of you reading this will hear that and think, “Good, finally, a tech leader asking to be reined in.”

That makes him the responsible one, right?

Here’s where I’d ask you to step back for a minute. Because I’ve been in government, and I’ve learned to get more suspicious, not less, when the most powerful companies in an industry start asking to be regulated.

“We are all worried about the ghost in the machine. We can’t forget about the men behind the keyboards.” - Adam Kinzinger

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Look at what he actually proposed. His first step is to have the government require independent evaluators embedded inside every frontier AI lab. That might genuinely be a good idea. But notice who can easily absorb a rule like that: a giant, well-funded company that already has the lawyers, the compliance staff, and the billions to handle it.

And notice who cannot: the smaller competitor, the startup, the new entrant who might otherwise have challenged the giants.

A rule the big players can afford and the small players can’t isn’t just a safety measure. It can also be a moat, dug by the incumbents, to keep everyone else out.

When the titans of an industry all lock arms around the same rules, everyday Americans should get more wary, not less. Rivals don’t agree that fast unless the deal is good for all of them.

Left and Right Vs. Silicon Valley?

What I’m describing has a name. It’s called regulatory capture, and it’s one of the subtle ways powerful interests rig the game.

It works like this: an industry gets so big and so complex that the only people who understand it well enough to write the rules are the industry’s own leaders. So the rules end up getting written to serve them, often under the banner of safety or responsibility, and the effect is to lock in the dominance of whoever is already on top.

The public thinks it’s being protected. What’s actually happening is that the next generation of innovation is being stifled before they can ever gain a foothold.

Here’s why this matters beyond AI. This is one of the rare fights where people who agree on almost nothing else can come together.

The progressive who distrusts corporate power and the free-market conservative who distrusts monopolies are looking at the same danger from two directions and meeting along the way.

They will not agree on the final set of rules, and that’s fine. They only have to agree on one thing first: that a company being enormous and building something world-changing is not evidence that it has your interests at heart, and that we must fight regulatory capture by these industry giants with everything we’ve got.

That’s the unlikely coalition that this issue is creating and we can’t let it go to waste.

China Is Watching

Xi Jinping has an eye on American missteps. China winning the battle for AI would be as harmful to our national security as turning a blind eye to domestic concerns.

This is where I’ll speak from the part of my life spent on national security. The competition to build the most advanced AI in the world is not a friendly race. It is a contest with real strategic stakes, and China is trying to win it.

Put frankly, a world in which an authoritarian government builds a decisive lead in this technology is a dangerous world. So, I am not saying we should halt American innovation or pretend the risks of falling behind aren’t real. They are. We have to lead.

At the same time, if we hand the policy that governs this technology to men whose incentives point right at their own bank accounts, we won’t win the race with China.

We’ll just get a more concentrated, more captured version of our own industry, with comforting words about national security as a consolation prize.

The Older Danger

Yes, AI could be dangerous. I believe that. Take the risks seriously: the job losses and the runaway systems and everything in between. And the whole of the U.S. government should be working towards a national AI regulatory framework.

But don’t let the noise about the technology distract you from the older, more familiar threat of powerful people building a system that works for them while the public is busy fighting other battles.

That’s called a kleptocracy, where the richest and most powerful get to loot the hard work of ordinary Americans and then build the rules to lock their advantage in place.

For two years these men in Silicon Valley have told us this technology is too powerful, too dangerous, and too complicated for anyone but them to be trusted with.

It is the oldest trick the powerful have. Frighten people, then present yourself as the only one who can keep them safe. In fact, it rhymes with a familiar politician’s pitch over the last decade or so.

I don’t buy it, and neither should you. Not because the danger is fake. But because the men pointing at it have their other hand in your pocket.

So, remember to take a step back when someone starts talking about the future of artificial intelligence. Ask who benefits. And find the people across the aisle who are asking the same question, because they’re out there, and there are a lot more of us than there are of them.

And the future of America, and maybe even humanity, might depend on us finding that solidarity.

— Adam

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