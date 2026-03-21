Robert Mueller died Friday night. He was 81 years old. He was a Marine who volunteered for Vietnam, was wounded in combat, and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for pulling one of his injured soldiers to safety under enemy fire. He served his country as FBI Director for twelve years — appointed by a Republican, asked to stay by a Democrat — and never became a partisan figure. His entire career was defined by one thing: a belief that nobody, not even the most powerful person in the world, is above the law.

And the President of the United States responded to news of his death by posting, within minutes: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people.”

Let that sink in. The sitting president of the United States — cheering the death of an American veteran, a decorated public servant, a man who gave his life to this country in uniform and in the courtroom. Not a political opponent. Not a rival. A man who had Parkinson’s disease and died at 81, his family asking only that their privacy be respected.

This is where we are.

But even with a decade of seeing exactly who Donald Trump is, today stopped me cold.

Because there is a difference between the daily corruption we see and this kind of cruelty. There is a difference between self-dealing and celebrating the death of a decorated veteran because he dared to investigate you. What Trump posted today isn’t just indecent. It isn’t just a “controversy.” It is a window into something genuinely dark — something that, in any other era of American history, would end a presidency.

Think about who Robert Mueller actually was, separate from the investigation for a moment. He took office as FBI Director on September 4th, 2001 — one week before the attacks that would define American national security for a generation. He rebuilt the bureau in the aftermath of the worst terrorist attack on American soil. He served for twelve years. He was, by every account from people across the political spectrum, a man of unimpeachable integrity.

And yes, he led the Russia investigation. And yes, that investigation was painful for Trump. But here is the thing Trump can’t seem to understand or accept: the investigation did not establish criminal conspiracy- at least not one that they charged. Mueller followed the evidence where it led, reported what he found, and declined to make a prosecutorial judgment on obstruction only because Justice Department policy prohibited indicting a sitting president. That’s not a persecution. That’s a man doing his job.

Mueller “hurt innocent people.” That’s what Trump said. Let me translate that for you: anyone who investigates Donald Trump, anyone who applies the law equally, anyone who refuses to pledge personal loyalty — they are enemies. And when they die, that’s a reason to celebrate.

I want Republicans who are still silent right now to feel what I feel writing this. Because I know you felt something when you read that post. I know it, because I know you. I served with you. I know most of you still have a conscience buried somewhere under the fear of a primary. You know this is wrong. You know that a president of the United States should not be celebrating the death of a Bronze Star recipient. You know this.

And your silence is a choice. Your silence is a statement. Every day that passes without Republican leaders condemning this — not with some carefully worded “I wouldn’t have used those words” hedge, but with actual moral clarity — is a day you are complicit in the normalization of cruelty as a governing philosophy.

This is what I’ve been trying to explain to people who ask me why I focus so much on Trump’s character. Because his policies are downstream of his character. When you have a man in the Oval Office who has spent his entire life lying, cheating, bullying, and now celebrating the deaths of people he considers enemies — that is not a policy disagreement. That is a civilizational problem.

Robert Mueller served this country with honor. He came home from Vietnam wounded. He spent decades in service to institutions that exist to protect all of us, regardless of party, regardless of who is in power. And on the day he died, the sitting president said he was glad.

I am asking you — not as a Democrat, not as a political opponent of Trump, but as an American — do not look away from this. Do not let this become just another scroll past. Do not let the volume of outrages that comes from this White House every single week cause you to go numb to what this one means.

Because the depth of darkness required to type those words — “Good, I’m glad he’s dead” — about a dying 81-year-old veteran, and then sign it “President DONALD J. TRUMP”?

That’s not a normal politician with rough edges. That’s something else entirely. Evil.

And we have to be willing to say so. Out loud. Every single time.

Rest in peace, Director Mueller. Your service meant something. Your country owes you more than this.

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