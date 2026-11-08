Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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Nancy Thatcher's avatar
Nancy Thatcher
2h

Love the good news for today.

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Kim Savage's avatar
Kim Savage
2h

What a wonderful way to start my Sunday.

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