Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger

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JoEllen Wynne's avatar
JoEllen Wynne
2h

You highlight a point I have been trying to make since 2015. We can disagree and debate policy and remain friends. Morality, ethics and lawlessness are non- negotiable. I continue to be horrified at the number of people, old friends and family, who turn a blind eye, or justify, that behavior.

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Stephen Hasselberg's avatar
Stephen Hasselberg
2h

Thank you for the encouragement for 2026. We need a Blue Tsunami.

But I'm also interested in 2028. Kinzinger 2028?

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